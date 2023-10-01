Ex-NFL star hopes Travis Kelce is ‘cool with people being in his business 24/7’ amid Taylor Swift rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors have swirled over the last week after the pop superstar watched the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his team defeat the Chicago Bears from high above Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Since then, the noise between the two has gotten even louder. Swift was reportedly spotted hanging around Kelce at a restaurant after the game, and she also may appear at the Chiefs’ next game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday night.

Former NFL star Jevon Kearse was with the Philadelphia Eagles as the lives of celebrities and athletes became more out in the open with the height of blogs and social media. Kearse told Fox News Digital he preferred that his life is private.

“If I’m outside of football, I like to not worry about paparazzi taking pictures of me and posting them and whatnot,” he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “I guess he knows what he’s getting himself into.”

“Hopefully, they’re both happy, but a lot of that stuff is gonna come with that. And we’re gonna see if he’s really cool with people being in his business 24/7, and then time will tell,” said Kearse.

There will certainly be a bigger buzz around the Meadowlands, and it’s not because they’re going to see quarterback Zach Wilson try to figure out his place in the Jets’ offense.

The Chiefs and the Jets are set to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.