Ex-NFL star JJ Watt cautions fans about rumors as free agency begins

The NFL’s so-called “legal tampering” period is set to begin later Monday, as certified agents for unrestricted free agents can begin negotiating with teams ahead of NFL free agency’s official start.

J.J. Watt, who retired from the league after the 2022 season, reminded fans last week about rumors that swirl around players.

“If you’re hearing a ‘rumor’ it’s because someone wants you to hear that rumor for one reason or another, or someone is purely guessing,” the former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star tweeted.

“If people want to keep something quiet, they absolutely can. It’s 100% possible to do deals without any leaks.”

The NFL offseason ahead of the 2023 season is expected to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. It would be hard to top last year’s as the NFL world saw Tom Brady retire and then unretire, Russell Wilson get traded to the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

So far this year though, there has already been some major movement.

Brady, this time, retired “for good.” Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints after nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Miami Dolphins reportedly agreed to acquire Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Lamar Jackson is hitting free agency as a restricted free agent while Aaron Rodgers could be dealt to the New York Jets or potentially retire altogether.

There will be a lot of moving parts over the next few days.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be right when he tweeted Sunday the league is in for a “wild week.”