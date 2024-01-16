Ex-NFL star Norm Snead dead at 84

Norm Snead, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played for five teams during his NFL career, has died, his family said Monday. He was 84.

He died in Florida after a lengthy health battle, his brother, Danny, told the Virginian-Pilot.

Snead was a standout quarterback at Wake Forest and was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1961 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He was also selected by the Buffalo Bills in the AFL Draft but chose to go the NFL route instead of teaming up with the league’s chief rival.

He played in Washington for three seasons before spending seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played one season with the Minnesota Vikings. He was eventually traded to the New York Giants.

Snead played three full seasons in two different stints with the Giants. He split the 1974 season between the Giants and the San Francisco 49ers before finally ending his career in 1976 with Big Blue.

Notably, Snead was involved in two trades that saw teams swap quarterbacks. He was traded to the Eagles for Sonny Jurgensen and Claude Cobb and then traded to the Vikings for Fran Tarkenton. Both Jurgensen and Tarkenton are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He finished his playing career with 30,797 passing yards and 196 passing yards.

Snead was a coach at The Apprentice School in Newport News, Virginia, after his playing career was over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

