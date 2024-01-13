Ex-NFL star RG3 wants Chiefs-Dolphins game postponed over freezing temps: ‘It’s not football weather’

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III implored the NFL to postpone the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game after the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game was rescheduled because of the weather.

The Bills and the Steelers were postponed because of the snow and winds set to impact Buffalo through the weekend. The region could see as much as three feet of snow.

Griffin, the former Washington Redskins star quarterback-turned ESPN analyst, applauded New York officials for moving the game and said officials need to do the same for the Chiefs and Dolphins. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas maintained that the city was still “ready” for the game.

“When you look at the Chiefs-Dolphins game, it’s like, ‘Nope we’re just gonna play that one.’ Guess what? They have negative 1-degree weather. It’s supposed to be a wind chill up to negative 30 degrees. Oh yeah, and there’s snow,” Griffin said in a video. “And there’s winds up to 29 mph.”

“You’re trying to tell me that that’s safe? No, no, it’s not safe. Not for the players, not for the fans, not for the coaches, and it’s not football weather.

“Guys, football is a brutal sport. It’s the gladiator sport. The toughest people on the face of the planet play football. The saying, ‘Oh, we’ll play them any time, anywhere no matter what the weather is,’ is just a saying. We use that to pump up our guys, our teammates, because listen, if we gotta go play in these conditions, we ‘gon play in them. It is what it is. And we not gon’ complain about it.

“But if the NFL is really about players’ safety, it’s their job to do what’s in the best interest of the players. Besides, the weather is unsafe. And winter isn’t coming, it’s here! It’s not soft to say that, ‘in these conditions, that they game should be moved.’”

Griffin also said that the NFL stadiums should be domed from here on out.

“From this point forward, there should never be a stadium in the NFL that is built without a roof. Make them all a dome, and make it safer for the players without all these elements.”

The game is set to be one of the coldest games ever. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The 1967 “Ice Bowl” between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys was played in -13-degree weather with a wind chill of -48.

In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings played in the third-coldest game in NFL history. The temperature was -6 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of -25. The game was played at TCF Bank Stadium.

