Ex-NFL tight end laughs off negative Travis Kelce comparisons: ‘Leave me alone’

Travis Kelce has not been his usually dominant self the last couple months.

Since piling up 303 combined receiving yards in weeks 6 and 7, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has just 443 yards in eight games, and he has less than 60 yards in five of those contests.

He has just one touchdown in that span.

Kelce is 32 yards away from his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season, but it’s clear that, as of late, he just hasn’t been the same player.

Fans and even some media have been quick to suggest Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift is to blame for the dip in production. Earlier this season, there was evidence Kelce had much better performances with Swift in attendance than without, but that narrative has since died.

But one user on X, formerly Twitter, used the new narrative as a meme.

Someone posted a photo of former NFL tight end Eric Ebron, a one-time Pro Bowler whose career high in yards for a season was 750, with the caption that said, “Travis Kelce ever since he started dating Taylor Swift.”

Someone tagged Ebron, and he saw it, and even he couldn’t help but laugh.

“Leave Me Alone,” he replied with three laughing emojis.

Ebron did have a productive eight-year career with three teams. He caught 351 passes for 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns With the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ebron was the 10th pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

Kelce recently spoke about his and the Chiefs’ struggles, saying he’s been playing like “dogs—.”

“It’s not just one guy. It’s not just me playing like dogs—. … Everybody’s in this f—ing thing together. … We just gotta bring it together, man.

“Everybody’s gotta just f—ing do their job. Every single play, somebody’s not doing their job. It’s me, one by one, it’s everybody on the team. Whether that’s prep, whether that’s having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in … how we’re picking up blitzes, how we’re running routes versus certain overages. All of the above.

“We show sparks of what kind of offense we can be. … It just hasn’t been a well-oiled machine like we’ve been in the past, and we just gotta get everybody on the same f—ing page.”

Kansas City will look to clinch a ninth straight playoff spot Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

