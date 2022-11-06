Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in murder of 8-year-old son

A former New York Police Department officer has been found guilty of murdering his 8-year-old son.

Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his son Thomas to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, which ended up killing the young boy.

The ex-cop was found guilty on all charges, which includes second-degree murder. Valva could face 25 years behind bars.

Authorities investigating the case had found evidence Valva and his then-girlfriend, Angela Pollina, committed physical abuse and neglect against his children between September 2017 and January 2020, FOX 5 New York reported.

Among the accusations was the East Moriches School District alleging that Thomas and his brother Anthony showed up to school hungry, cold, dirty or marked with scratches, bruises, and cuts.

“This guilty verdict will not bring back 8-year-old Thomas, who suffered immense cruelty at the hands of his father, the same person who was entrusted to protect, provide and unconditionally love Thomas and his older brother Anthony,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas back, we are satisfied with the jury’s decision,” he continued.

Valva’s sentencing is scheduled for December 8.