Ex-Ohio lawmaker is sentenced to probation for domestic violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state lawmaker was sentenced Friday to two years on probation for domestic violence charges and must complete 250 hours of community service.

Republican state Rep. Bob Young was also ordered to abstain from alcohol as part of his probation and can’t enter bars and liquor stores.

Young was convicted last October during a bench trial before Judge Edward O’Farrell of causing physical harm to his wife, but was also found not guilty of an assault charge in a later confrontation with his brother over striking his wife. Friday’s sentencing took place in Barberton Municipal Court.

The former Summit County representative was indicted in July 2023 on domestic violence and assault charges after he allegedly struck his wife in the face and threw her phone in their pool to prevent her from calling 911. When she sought safe haven at Young’s brother’s home, Young followed her and charged at his brother after he refused to let him inside, resulting in a shattered glass door and injuries to both men, authorities have said.

Young’s wife testified against him during his daylong trial, telling the court that Young struck her in the face so hard she could not hear out of one of her ears. She also said she was afraid to call 911 because she fears her husband.

Young denied intentionally hitting his wife when questioned.

Young was arrested for a second time in late August on allegations that he violated a protective order by leaving multiple voicemails for his wife and a third time on stalking charges in September for placing a GPS tracking device on a relative’s car. Those charges are still pending.

Despite urging from Democrats and over 30 fellow Republicans, including GOP House Speaker Jason Stephens and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Young initially refused to give up his position as a lawmaker.

Because the charges against him are misdemeanors and not felonies, Young was allowed to maintain his seat. However, days after being stripped from his leadership role as a committee chair, he resigned.