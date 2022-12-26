Ex-Ole Miss star quarterback gives perfect answer for question about Broncos’ situation

Chad Kelly, a former star quarterback at Ole Miss who led the team to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2016, threw his hat into the ring to start for the Denver Broncos after the team’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos fans were unhappy with the performance of Russell Wilson in the blowout defeat and Brett Rypien’s garbage time play yielded a pick-six for Rams defensive back Cobie Durant in the final minutes of the game.

Kelly was keenly aware of what was happening with the Broncos on Sunday and had the perfect answer for a question former defensive end Derek Wolfe lobbed out on Twitter. Wolfe asked Broncos fans who they would rather see at quarterback for Denver – Rypien, Wilson or Baker Mayfield.

“Chad,” Kelly replied.

He made clear in subsequent tweets he was ready to take the reins if the Broncos needed him.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was the last pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and chosen by the Broncos. However, he was released after he was arrested on first-degree criminal trespassing and he later pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing for the incident. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Indianapolis would release him for a moment and then re-sign him to the practice squad. The two officially parted ways in September 2020.

Earlier this year, Kelly joined the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. He would work his way to backup quarterback and started int the team’s final game of the regular season. He would be thrust into the Grey Cup after starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson left with an injury and led the team to a come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Kelly could be in line for a job come training camp.