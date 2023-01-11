Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner sentenced in beating death of psychiatrist found in Mercedes trunk

A Clark County, Nevada, judge on Tuesday sentenced former Playboy model Kelsey Turner to serve 10 to 25 years in prison for her role in the 2019 killing of California psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Turner, 29, agreed in November to an Alford plea, which maintains the defendant’s innocence despite prosecutorial evidence that would likely result in a guilty verdict if presented before a jury.

The Playboy Italia and Maxim model did not make any statements during her Tuesday sentencing.

Turner and her then-boyfriend, 29-year-old Jon Logan Kennison, were arrested in 2019 after authorities found Burchard’s body stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned car on State Route 147 near Lake Mead outside Las Vegas on March 7 of that year.

Police say Burchard, 71, had traveled from California to Las Vegas, where Turner, then 25, was located at the time, to end their two-year relationship in which he reportedly gave her an allowance to fund her lifestyle totaling an estimated $300,000, according to KLAS.

Judy Earp, Burchard’s girlfriend, testified that Turner forged Burchard’s signature in an attempt to steal his money.

Prosecutors say Turner and Kennison beat Burchard to death in their home and hid his body in the trunk of Turner’s Mercedes. The Clark County coroner concluded that the physiatrist had been beaten with an unidentified object in what police described as a unique pattern.

Their roommate, 34-year-old Diana Nicole Pena, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to being an accessory to murder after testifying that she helped clean the crime scene before fleeing Las Vegas with Turner and Kennison.

Kennison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy in July and was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison.

Evidence placing the three defendants at the scene includes a broken door; blood and cleaning supplies in the defendants’ home; blood, footprints and more cleaning supplies in the garage; and white and blue bath towels at the defendants’ home that matched those found with Burchard’s body in Turner’s Mercedes, according to police.

A baseball bat, along with Pena’s and Kennison’s fingerprints, were also found in Turner’s vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.