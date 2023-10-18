Ex-Raiders star Chandler Jones arrested again for violating temporary domestic violence order

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested on Tuesday for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, per Clark County Detention Center records.

This marks the second time in one month that the embattled edge rusher has been taken into custody by police, both of which came in Las Vegas.

Jones, 33, was previously arrested on Sept. 28 on two charges of violating a domestic violence protective order.

The protection order against Jones reportedly came from a Sept. 12 incident that occurred when he was allegedly “rambling incoherently” as he arrived at an unidentified woman’s home with a flashlight and without shoes on, per The Athletic.

The woman who has the protection order against Jones claims that she was a victim of domestic battery and Jones was the one who committed the wrongdoing. She was previously in a romantic relationship with him.

The Sept. 28 incident allegedly had Jones on the property of the woman, and later on in the day, she claims that he sent her videos of him burning items that appeared to have been taken from her home.

The Raiders released Jones shortly after his first arrest, which ended his time with the team just over one year after signing a three-year, $51 million contract. Jones had been at odds with the organization prior to his arrest, posting cryptic social media content that alleged the team was withholding his ability to access the facility.

He also said prior to his Sept. 28 arrest that he had been taken to a hospital “against my will” by the Las Vegas Fire Department in September in a since-deleted post showing a handwritten journal entry.

Las Vegas released a statement one day after his arrest on Sept. 28.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” the statement read. “He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels added: “We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So, just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that.”

Jones has not appeared in any Raiders games this season prior to his release. He finished last season with 4.5 sacks – second on the team – as well as 15 quarterback hits in 15 games.