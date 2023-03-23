Ex-Raiders TE Foster Moreau reveals cancer diagnosis, says he will step away from NFL

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau announced he has Hodgkin lymphoma and will be stepping away from the NFL.

The 25-year-old, who spent the past four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, took to Twitter to reveal he received his cancer diagnosis following a physical.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau wrote. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saints’ medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football … at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.”

Hodgkin lymphoma affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Research from the American Cancer Society shows the five-year “relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is now about 89%.”

The stage of the cancer and the age of the person who is diagnosed can impact those rates.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. The former LSU standout has 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

He had a career-high 33 receptions last season and was officially designated a free agent at the start of the NFL’s new league year.