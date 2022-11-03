Ex-Spurs player Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to doc 9 times; guard’s lawyer dismisses allegations

The San Antonio Spurs and former guard Joshua Primo faced new allegations in a lawsuit filed in Texas Thursday by a former team psychologist who accused the player of exposing himself in sessions and the organization of failing to take action.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen joined her lawyer Tony Buzbee at the press conference. Buzbee is also the lawyer who represented the dozens of women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct before most of the cases were eventually settled.

The Primo suit, filed in Bexar County, alleges Primo exposed himself nine times to Cauthen “during individual private sessions, despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit stated that the sessions between Primo and Cauthen typically took place in “in private medical training rooms at the AT&T Center in San Antonio and various sports arenas during road trips as part of Primo’s standard pregame routine.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cauthen was hired as a clinical psychologist by the Spurs in April 2021 to help players perform better, Buzbee said at the press conference. Primo was a first-round draft pick in 2021 and played 50 games for the Spurs during the 2021-22 season. Buzbee said it was during one of their first meetings in December 2021 during which Primo exposed himself to Cauthen. The attorney said Cauthen asked for a meeting with Spurs general manager Brian Wright in January 2022.

FORMER SPURS’ EMPLOYEE TO SPEAK OUT ON JOSHUA PRIMO ALLEGATIONS

The complaint alleges the meeting was pushed off to March 2022. Wright allegedly promised to “develop a plan” on how to deal with Primo, and the two talked about the possibility of sitting down with him and his agent.

Even after the meetings, the lawsuit alleges, Primo would expose himself again. Cauthen claims to have expressed her dissatisfaction about the lack of punishment and met with lawyers for the Spurs and told them about her experience. The lawsuit said Primo was allowed to continue activities with the Spurs despite the accusations.

Buzbee said Spurs officials said there would be an investigation, and that Primo would be punished and action would be taken. Cauthen alleged her access began to be restricted and was told she could work from home. Buzbee said Cauthen insisted that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich be informed about what was going on, and the team allegedly said Popovich was aware. Buzbee said Cauthen didn’t think that was true.

Cauthen was set for a trip to Las Vegas to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas but alleged the organization told her she didn’t need to attend. Buzbee said the Spurs later told her they had lost trust in her and chose not to renew her contract in August.

Buzbee said Primo exposed himself to others during the Summer League and again in Minnesota when the Spurs were on the road before the team cut him. Buzbee said he believed the Spurs leaked the story to the media.

The Spurs released Primo Friday. He said at the time he had “been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

The accusation that Primo exposed himself to Cauthen became public Saturday.

“We disagree with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented today. While we would like to share more information, we will allow the legal process to play out,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement.

“Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards and will continue to live by our values and culture.”

Primo’s lawyer, William J. Biggs II, issued a statement later Thursday and denied the allegations.

“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges. He is now being victimized by his former team-appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit,” the statement said.

RECENTLY RELEASED JOSHUA PRIMO ALLEGEDLY EXPOSED HIMSELF TO WOMEN, INCLUDING FEMALE SPURS STAFFER: REPORTS

“In an act of betrayal against her young client, Dr. Cauthen, who is 40 years old, falsely claims Josh Primo exposed himself to her during the course of her numerous therapy sessions. Dr. Cauthen’s allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. Josh Primo never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts.

“What makes the allegations even less credible is that Dr. Cauthen never informed her patient of the purported exposure. Dr. Cauthen was Mr. Primo’s mental health support provider and confidant; a therapist who Mr. Primo trusted. She is much older than Mr. Primo, with many years of experience as a sports psychologist. It is baffling why she did not bother to tell her patient that his private parts were visible underneath his shorts.

“Josh Primo is at the beginning of a promising career and has been devastated by these false allegations and release by the Spurs. He is in the process seeking treatment to deal with the trauma inflicted on him by Dr. Cauthen’s misleading allegations, in addition to the previous trauma he suffered as a child. He looks forward to clearing his name and to moving forward with his NBA career.”

Primo, 19, is originally from Canada. He played four games for the Spurs this season before he was released.