Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

A former gynecologist at the University of Southern California at the center of $1 billion in university payouts as a result of sexual abuse allegations by hundreds of women, died Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that 76-year-old George Tyndall’s attorney, Leonard Levine, confirmed the former medical professional’s death Thursday.

Tyndall was awaiting trial on over two dozen criminal misconduct charges that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2016 at USC’s student health center.

According to Levine, a close friend of Tyndall’s went to his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after not answering her calls, and she found him dead in his bed.

Although a date was not set for his trial, Tyndall had a court date scheduled later this month to set a trial date.

The former gynecologist has denied any wrongdoing and wanted a chance to present the case in front of a jury.

“He’s always maintained his innocence,” Levine said.

Tyndall faced 35 counts of alleged sexual misconduct, which had been reduced to 27, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, and included 18 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and 9 counts of sexual battery by fraud.

The charges are from 16 former patients of his at the campus student health center.

Accusations against Tyndall surfaced in 2018 after an investigation by the LA Times, which revealed the doctor was the subject of complaints of sexual misconduct at USC going back to the 1990s.

In 2016, he was suspended by the university after a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He quietly resigned and received a large payout the next year.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Still, he faced up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

In March 2021, USC agreed to an $852 million settlement with over 700 women who accused Tyndall of sexual abuse.

Tyndall was deposed for the settlement and largely invoked his rights against self-incrimination in answers, the plaintiff’s lawyers said at the time. Although he did sign the settlement, he did not contribute any money toward it and never admitted any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, John Manly, lead counsel in the civil case, blamed former and current district attorneys for years of delays in bringing criminal charges. Manly also represents two of the victims in the criminal proceedings.

Tyndall was free on bond and the case dragged out, Manly explained, adding to the trauma the victims experienced and postponing the trials.

Because of that, Manly claimed the clients will never have justice.

“It’s horrible. I can’t explain it,” he said. “They feel re-victimized, and they should.”

Separate from the $852 settlement, USC agreed in 2019 to pay $215 million to settle a class action lawsuit that applies to about 18,000 of Tyndall’s female patients.

Victims were paid anywhere from $2,500 to $250,000, regardless of whether they formally accused Tyndall of harassment or assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.