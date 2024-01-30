Ex-WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr reveals reaction to Vince McMahon allegations

The professional wrestling history of Davey Boy Smith Jr. begins with WWE as his late father, mother and several of his relatives appeared in the company during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Smith was with WWE from 2006 to 2011 and again from 2020 to 2021 as he and his family inducted his father, known in pro wrestling as the British Bulldog, into the WWE Hall of Fame nearly three years ago. He’s set to return to a Major League Wrestling ring on Saturday for “MLW SuperFight 4” against 1 Called Manders.

Each of them worked under Vince McMahon, who resigned as the executive chair of TKO Group Holdings after a bombshell lawsuit accused him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Smith told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he got upset as he started to read the complaint.

“Silence is golden, and duct tape is silver,” he said. “I read a little bit, maybe a sentence or two of it and … my phone, I just threw it like a Frisbee and picked up one of my books.”

“I actually read more books and stuff like that. I don’t pay attention to stuff online. So, I read a sentence or two and then just threw my phone away. I didn’t even read it. I don’t care.”

McMahon announced Friday night he would resign from the TKO board of directors. He had been associated with WWE since 1982 when he bought Capitol Wrestling Corporation Ltd. From his father in the 1980s.

He maintained his innocence in the face of the lawsuit.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said in a statement. “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name.

“However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents and all of the employees and superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately.”

