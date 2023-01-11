Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose admits she’s ‘very hurt’ over release

Mandy Rose, a former WWE superstar who served as NXT women’s champion for more than 400 days, broke his silence on his release from the company on Tuesday.

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” to discuss her departure from the pro wrestling company. Fightful reported that the pro wrestler was released over racy images she posted on her FanTime subscription service page.

She said she was “grateful” for her time in WWE and could not sit there and say she was “wronged.” However, she added she was “hurt” by the release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m hurt. 100%. I’m very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job,” Rose told Hall. “So, I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year-and-a-half. I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles. I was the third-longest reigning NXT women’s champion.

“I also created a must-see faction with two other women that I also brought up, and I got to see so many women develop their characters. They’re all younger than me and really in the beginning of their careers. To me, that was important, because it was really so rewarding for me.”

Rose said she received one warning about the posts on her FanTime account and took down the content that was at issue.

WWE LEGEND KURT ANGLE CREDITS DAUGHTER WITH SAVING HIM FROM DROWNING IN SCARY JET SKI INCIDENT

“Losing the title was obviously a gut punch. I was so disappointed. At the end of the day, my purpose was gone. That’s where I felt lost and confused because of all the hard work. Driving home from that, a lot of things were going through my mind. You always think there are unanswered questions. At the end of the day, I love what I’ve done in WWE and I love the platform they presented me with. I am forever grateful for them.”

Rose was a contestant on “WWE Tough Enough” in 2015 and finished second overall in the competition behind joint winners Sara Lee and Josh Bredl.

She made her NXT debut in 2016.

Rose had a five-year run on the main roster and split time between “SmackDown” and “RAW.” She returned to NXT in July 2021, forming the Toxic Attraction alliance with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne. She defeated Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc 2021 and defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide in September to unify the NXT Women’s Championship with the NXT UK Championship.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently ranked her No. 21 in the top 150 female singles competitors.

Outside the ring, Rose was the winner of the 2013 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Boston competition and the 2014 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Pro World champion.