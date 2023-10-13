Ex-Yankees pitcher David Wells defends Bud Light stance; says Americans should stand for national anthem

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells has been vocal about a variety of topics.

Last month, he returned to the Bronx for the 75th edition of the team’s annual Old-Timers’ Day. During his visit to Yankee Stadium, Wells wore a Yankees jersey with a piece of tape covering Nike’s iconic swoosh logo.

“I hate Nike,” he said. “They’re woke.” Wells also suggested that if he were not retired from Major League Baseball, he would have cut the logo out of the jersey. He also took aim at Bud Light, which drew backlash and sparked a boycott this year as a result of a marketing campaign that featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

This week, the two-time World Series pitcher made an appearance on Dan Dakich of Outkick’s “Don’t @ Me” show and defended his comments about Nike and Bud Light.

“It’s my beliefs,” Well told Dakich when asked if he had received backlash since he made the remarks.

“I don’t believe in all these companies coming into sports and trying to create a woke atmosphere,” Wells added.

Last month, Wells was asked if he would drink Bud Light in the future, and he responded with an emphatic “Nope.”

The American beer company has yet to fully rebound from the backlash, and some longtime consumers could be “lost forever,” Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher told Fox News Digital in September.

Wells also took issue with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Despite saying that he “doesn’t have any problem” with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s beliefs, Wells disagreed with the way Kaepernick decided to send a message about police brutality and social injustice.

“When Kaepernick took to the knee … it’s a little disrespect to me,” Wells said.

“You’re beliefs are your beliefs … I don’t have any problem with that, but don’t go out [on] national TV and take a knee for what that is because that doesn’t prove anything in my mind.”

Wells pitched in the majors for 21 seasons, making the All-Star team three times. He played for the Yankees for four seasons over two separate stints.