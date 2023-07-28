Excessive heat bakes cities across US as Midwest, Great Lakes see thunderstorms

Heat remains the biggest story across the country, with heat alerts for many big cities stretching from California to the East Coast, including areas from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

New York is under an excessive heat warning with temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s, feeling more like over 100 degrees.

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected from the Midwest across the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley.

Some of these storms could contain large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, as well as heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

Scattered showers are also expected for parts of Florida and the Southeast.