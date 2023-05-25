EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Barron calls for Dodgers boycott, citing team’s support of anti-Catholic drag queen group

Bishop Robert Barron – the most famous Catholic bishop in the United States – has encouraged a boycott of the Los Angeles Dodgers over their relationship with an anti-Catholic drag queen troupe.

The bishop said Catholics had no other recourse for showing their disapproval “since the Dodgers are clearly not responding to a decent appeal to reason.”

“The Los Angeles Dodgers have made it clear to Catholics and all people of good will that they think mockery of the sacred beliefs of the Catholic Faith is something that they support and will reward with honors and commendation,” Barron told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

He added, “It’s not enough for the Catholic laity to experience a catharsis because a bishop has spoken up about this, they need to take action to let the Dodgers organization know that their position is not just disappointing, it is unacceptable.”

Barron, who previously served as an auxiliary bishop in Los Angeles, posted a video to his social media Thursday lamenting the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their upcoming “Pride Night” event.

“Look I was an auxiliary bishop for six years in LA. I threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game a few years ago. But I’d encourage my friends back there – boycott the Dodgers,” the prelate said.

Barron, 62, is currently serving as the bishop of the Dioceses of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota. He also draws millions of views a month through his Word on Fire ministry.

Barron pointed to previous performances by the group – including one instance in which a drag queen pulled Jesus Christ down from the cross and began pole-dancing – as reason to consider the “Sisters” an “anti-Catholic hate group.”

“For Catholics, it’s hard to imagine anything more offensive than that,” Barron said.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced earlier this month that they would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of “queer and trans nuns,” during a June 16 event, but quickly received backlash from religious groups for the decision given the history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances.

After intense backlash, the team said last week it would no longer be honoring the group during the upcoming event.

That decision was walked back the next day after LA Pride announced it would no longer be participating in Pride Night in solidarity with the drag queen group.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the organization said.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades,” the Dodgers announced.

“The re-invitation was accompanied by a kind of pathetic apology where they were praised for all the great work that they do,” Barron said of the Dodgers’ 180-degree turn.

Barron questioned if there would be similar praise for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence if the group was instead dressed as Jewish or Islamic clerics.

“What would the reaction be?” Barron asked his audience. “You know, those questions answer themselves. Somehow, attacking Catholics in this most disgraceful way is OK – not only OK, it should be honored.”

Barron is not the only Catholic bishop to speak out strongly against the Dodgers.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the nearby Archdiocese of San Francisco accused the Dodgers’ administration of “worshiping” alternative “gods.”

“Our Catholic sisters devote themselves to serving others selflessly. Decent people would not mock & blaspheme them. So we now know what gods the Dodger admin worships. Open desecration and anti-Catholicism is not disqualifying,” said Cordileone. “Disappointing but not surprising. Gird your loins.”