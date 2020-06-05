Exclusive: Tulsi Gabbard pushing for VA reform with new burn pit legislation

This post was originally published on this site

The thousands of veterans who claim that their exposure to burn pits during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan left them sick and dying may be one step closer to getting assistance from the Veterans Administration due to the legacy of a recently deceased soldier. On Monday, the Heath Robinson Transparency Act (H.R. 7072) was presented on Capitol Hill as an addendum to the previous legislation under The Burn Pits Accountability Act that was a part of the National Defense Act that was signed into law by President Trump back in December.