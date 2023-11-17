Experts alarmed by China energy plan, appeals court judge squashes Trump NY gag order and more top headlines
FUELING THE CCP – Experts sound the alarm on Biden’s deal with China to shut down oil and gas. Continue reading …
OVERRULED – Appeals court shoots down order imposed by judge in Trump fraud trial, citing free speech concerns. Continue reading …
HERITAGE IN DISPUTE – One of the world’s most prominent Indigenous icons may not be Indigenous after all. Continue reading …
‘REVOKED’ – Homeowner who defended family in driveway shoot-out stripped of gun permit. Continue reading …
‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’ – Pro-Palestinian group posts NYC map of locations ‘tied’ to ‘Genocide’ in Gaza. Continue reading …
RED LIGHT – House breaks for Thanksgiving with Johnson notching wins and losses. Continue reading …
LABOR PAINS – Biden using Trump’s own words against him in bid to win back major voting block. Continue reading …
WORLDS APART – Senate and House headed for showdown over defense bill. Continue reading …
‘IMMEDIATE ACTION’ – Biden admin says it can revoke visas of Hamas supporters as Republicans urge action. Continue reading …
‘WRENCHING DEBATE – Minnesota considers measure on assisted suicide that divides doctors, loved ones. Continue reading …
GENERATION ‘SEX’ – Gen Z more comfortable with non-monogamy than previous generations. Continue reading …
NO VACANCY – Booming US city facing housing affordability crisis. Continue reading …
‘VERY GOOD SIGN’ – Job recruiters praise Pew poll on employee satisfaction. Continue reading …
SEN. JONI ERNST – Here’s how US must defeat world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism. Continue reading …
JASON RANTZ – Seattle voters don’t grasp why leftist policies make things worse. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – The hypocrisy from our elites is stunning. Continue reading…
JESSE WATTER – Local election systems across America are weak and vulnerable. Continue reading…
SEAN HANNITY – Biden is facing no punishment for this. Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – The ‘stupid fad’ of people enforcing pronouns is ‘dying.’ Continue reading…
‘NEVER AGAIN’ – Ex-Special Forces operator says Biden needs to stay strong to help Israel crush Hamas. Continue reading …
BLAME GAME – Tori Spelling’s ex reveals who’s to blame for money troubles. Continue reading …
BIRTHDAY IN DARKNESS – Hostage of Hamas, 9 years old today, is trapped in terror. Continue reading …
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? – Angel Reese may have been suspended after benching and social media drama. Continue reading …
IN THE SWING – In a funny scene from a New York animal sanctuary, a rescue bear named Jenny enjoys a lazy moment of leisure. Continue reading …
GUY BENSON – Biden’s numbers are ‘hideous.’ See video …
CARLEY SHIMKUS – Thanksgiving is still on! See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.