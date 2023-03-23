Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down free agent decision to 3 teams

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been searching for his next home in the NFL after the Dallas Cowboys released him.

He’s reportedly narrowed down his search to three teams, all of which could be Super Bowl contenders next season.

The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are on Elliott’s wish list, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Elliott is hoping to sign with a new team by the end of next week.

Starting with the Eagles, it’s easy to see why he would want to join the reigning NFC champions. Elliott has played against the Eagles at least twice a season since he entered the league, and Miles Sanders is no longer on the Eagles’ roster after signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

The Eagles did, however, already sign Rashaad Penny to join Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell on the depth chart. Still, Elliott’s hard-nosed running could intrigue Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

The Jets are an interesting team this offseason. They continue to work on a trade to bring four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to East Rutherford, but GM Joe Douglas has been making moves in the meantime. He added free agent wide receiver MeCole Hardman and Allen Lazard, a Rodgers teammate in Green Bay, to the offense.

However, the running backs room in Florham Park, N.J., doesn’t appear keen on an Elliott addition.

Breece Hall, who was off to a tremendous start last season before tearing his ACL, had this to say in a since-deleted tweet.

“I think we good over here @8kMike hbu?” Hall wrote, with the tagged account belonging to fellow Jets running back Michael Carter.

The Jets also re-signed Ty Johnson and have Zonovan “Bam” Knight on the roster. But, just like the Eagles’ situation, a player with Elliott’s experience can’t be looked over.

Finally, Joe Mixon is king in Cincinnati with the Bengals, but perhaps Elliott could work in sync with him in the AFC North. The run game is something the Bengals want to improve after averaging just 95.5 yards per game last season, which ranked 29th in the NFL.

Mixon struggled finding holes behind his offensive line, but Elliott’s north-south, bruising style could get those extra yards Cincy is looking for. They’re also gearing up for a Super Bowl run after failing to win it all two seasons ago against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys moved on from Elliott because his cap number didn’t match his production and Tony Pollard emerged as a No. 1 option in the backfield.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 876 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2022 after producing his fourth 1,000-yard season the year before.