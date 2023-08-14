Ezekiel Elliott signs with New England Patriots on 1-year deal

Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new home in the NFL as the former Dallas Cowboy will be joining Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on a one-year pact, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.

NFL Network reports Elliott’s deal is worth up to $6 million.

Elliott posted on X, formerly Twitter, his arrival in New England as well, saying, “One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots,” showing that he’s ready to hit the ground running.

With the departure of Damien Harris, who created a two-headed monster with Rhamondre Stevenson last season, the Patriots had been looking for some running back depth. Elliott previously visited with the Patriots, and they found a mutual agreement to bring him into the fold.

A back that has been a ground-and-pound runner since he was drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in 2016, Elliott should provide a solid option for Belichick in the run game as well as a good pass blocker.

But make no mistake: The Patriots love what Stevenson brings to the table, and he shouldn’t be considered as someone sharing a workload – at least not as Elliott arrives in camp.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys earlier this offseason after seven seasons with the club. He had a relatively down 2022 campaign, as Tony Pollard, who is playing on his franchise tag this year, took over as the lead back.

Elliott had career lows in rushing attempts (231), rushing yards (876) and rushing average (3.8 per carry), but Dallas did initially say they had an interest in keeping Elliott for the 2023 season. He still had 12 rushing touchdowns.

However, that interest faded, leading owner Jerry Jones to let him go.

“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team,” Jones said in a statement at the time.

Part of the reason for Elliott’s release was his price tag. He signed a six-year, $90 million extension with the team in 2019 after leading the league in rushing yards in two of the three seasons prior, including the 2018 season.

But he saw a decline in his production relative to what he was able to produce in his first few seasons, and a knee injury last season had him miss two games with a knee brace needed once he returned.

The Cowboys saw Pollard as more than a viable option at a cheaper price even with the franchise tag than Elliott, so they decided to cut him.

Elliott wasn’t immediately picked up by another team, as some may have thought he would be, as the infamous running back market had its effects on him, too.

Now with the Patriots, Elliott will focus on helping a new team for the first time in his career in a tough AFC East that includes a gauntlet of the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.