F1 star Max Verstappen fires back at Red Bull detractors: ‘They can go suck on an egg’

Max Verstappen inched closer to a Formula One drivers’ championship on Sunday as he cruised to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix after a dramatic first lap.

Verstappen started from the pole and picked up his 13th win of the season. He also secured Red Bull’s sixth constructors’ title – the team’s sixth overall and second in a row.

Following last week’s race at Singapore where Verstappen missed the podium, he also picked up a point for having the fastest lap in the race. He was asked if he experienced any of the issues in Japan as he did in Singapore. He said the issues “didn’t happen for us.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He pushed back on those wondering whether the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s (FIA) technical directive on bodywork and the changes made to his vehicle was a result of the poor finish last week.

“Honestly, we had a bad weekend,” he said, via ESPN. “Then people start saying it’s all because of the technical directive, but I think they can go suck on an egg. From my side, I was just very fired up to have a good weekend here and make sure we were strong.”

He now has a 177-point lead over Sergio Perez and could wrap up the championship when the circuit hits Qatar on Oct. 6-8.

“What an unbelievable season we are having,” Verstappen said. “You can all be very proud here at the track and back at the factory. You guys built a rocket ship of a car, well done.”

EX-NASCAR STAR DANICA PATRICK TAKES HEAT FOR SCATHING MESSAGE TO MARTIN TRUEX JR AMID DEATH OF SHERRY POLLEX

He had to hold off Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on the first lap but he remained in front.

“Luckily nothing happened,” Verstappen said. “It all got quite close but that’s racing, that’s how it goes at the start. And then of course you had a good battle into Turn 1 and Turn 2, I was lucky there (was) a bit more grip in Turn 2.”

Norris and Piastri made the podium with Verstappen, in second and third, respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.