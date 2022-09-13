F1’s Alex Albon spent weekend in ICU after having ‘respiratory failure’ following appendicitis surgery

Formula One driver Alex Albon had a harrowing health crisis lat week that forced him to miss the Italian Grand Prix.

Albon was hospitalized with appendicitis and underwent successful surgery for it Saturday. However, he had to be moved to the intensive care unit as he needed assistance breathing, his Williams Racing team said in a statement Monday. Albon was suffering from “respiratory failure.”

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support,” Williams said.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.”

Albon is doing better and now focused on returning to the track in preparation for the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 2.

The 26-year-old has two career podiums in 53 career starts.

Albon was replaced by Formula E champion Nyck de Vries in Sunday’s race at Monza. He finished ninth in his Formula One debut and picked up some points in the standings.

Albon has four points this season. He finished ninth in Miami and 10th in Australia and Belgium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.