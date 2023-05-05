F1’s Lewis Hamilton criticizes Florida law limiting gender identity lessons in public schools

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton defied FIA rules and spoke out about what has been dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” laws in Florida as the sport prepares for the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.

Florida legislators passed a parental rights bill that progressives have claimed is anti-LGBTQ and have continuously pushed the narrative. The bill, officially named “Parental Rights in Education,” bans school employees or third parties from giving classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in all grades.

The opposition to the bill falsely claims it bans any discussion pertaining to being gay in the state’s schools.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hamilton, who is from Britain, likened the legislation to the oppression seen in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not good at all,” he said Thursday. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

Hamilton would not go as far as urge F1 to skip races in Florida because of social policies.

“It’s not for me to decide something like that,” he said. “I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it. I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend and I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it.

F1’S ESTEBAN OCON NARROWLY AVOIDS DISASTER AS HE ZOOMS INTO PITS WITH PHOTOGRAPHERS AWAITING RACE’S END

“It’s not the people of Miami that are making these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue,” he added. “I think, hopefully, all I can do – the sport is going to be here whether I am or not – but the least I can do is just continue to be supportive and just being here and having that on my helmet, hopefully that speaks well to the subject.”

Hamilton faces potential discipline for speaking out on social issues.

In December, the FIA updated its International Sporting Code for the 2023 season and included a new article stating that political, religious and personal statements require written approval.

“The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction,” the new articles states.

Hamilton vowed to keep speaking out on social issues regardless of the FIA rules.

Fox News Jessica Chasmar and The Associated Press contributed to this report.