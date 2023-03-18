Fairleigh Dickinson’s explicit abbreviation puts internet in frenzy after March Madness upset

Fairleigh Dickinson became the second 16-seed to take down a one-seed on Friday when they upset Purdue, 63-58.

It was the largest upset in March Madness history, but if you were following on several sports apps, you saw quite the abbreviation for the New Jersey school:

“Fair. Dick.”

It was also a way to shorten up the name on some bet slips, so hopefully this gambler followed through.

But naturally, the internet had a field day.

The Knights took down Purdue despite 21 points and 15 rebounds from the 7’4″, 300-pound Zach Edey, while the average height for FDU players is a foot shorter.

Clearly, size didn’t matter in the matchup, but, well, you know where this is going.

“Fair Dick, proving once and for all that size does not matter,” HTV98 tweeted.

“Purdue couldn’t handle Fair Dick,” another user wrote.

Remember, the 15-seeded St. Peter’s Peacocks made a run to the Elite 8 last year. Oral Roberts was eliminated in the first round this year, but the jokes write themselves there.

One fan says that was just a preview of what was to come.

“ORAL ROBERTS AND THE PEACOCKS WALKED SO THAT FAIR DICK COULD RUN,” tweeted @ryanramoneda.

It also should be noted that “Fair. Dick.” played Longwood earlier this year, who played in last year’s tournament. Longwood won, 99-83.

The Knights will take on No. 9 FAU on Sunday in the second round, aiming to become the first 16-seed to advance to the Sweet 16.