‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin speaks on her fight against deportation after release from ICE detention

“Fake heiress” Anna Sorokin, who was released late last week from U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, described in her first public interview her efforts to remain in the U.S. instead of being deported to her home country of Germany.

Sorokin, whose case became the basis for the series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix, was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest in New York City. She spoke to The New York Times just hours after her release and told the newspaper she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality.” Sorokin told the Times.

INFAMOUS FRAUDSTER ANNA SOROKIN RELEASED FROM ICE CUSTODY

Last week, an immigration judge cleared the way for Sorokin, 31, to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. Now, she is wearing an ankle monitor after posting a $10,000 bond.

When asked about what she plans to do now, Sorokin told the Times she is working on her own podcast, which has not come to fruition yet, and that she wants to work on criminal justice reform to highlight the struggles of other young women.

INFAMOUS CON WOMAN ANNA ‘DELVEY’ SOROKIN MAKES NEW BID FOR FREEDOM

Sorokin also spoke about how much she has learned while being in jail, and how it is impossible “to have been through what I’ve been through without changing.”

On Sunday, Sorokin could be seen partaking in a photo shoot in her apartment and on the rooftop of the building.

‘INVENTING ANNA’: RACHEL WILLIAMS SUES NETFLIX FOR ‘VILE’ PORTRAYAL IN HIT SERIES

Sorokin for years used the name Anna Delvey to pass herself off as the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat and lied about having a $67 million (68 million euros) bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

After serving three years in prison for conning roughly $200,000 from banks, hotels and rich New Yorkers to finance her luxurious lifestyle, Sorokin was detained by immigration authorities last year who argued she had overstayed her visa and must return to Germany, where she is a citizen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.