Falcons plan second interview with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh amid Bill Belichick meetings: report

The Atlanta Falcons are going big-game hunting.

One day after announcing a second interview with legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Atlanta is scheduling a second interview with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh next week, according to NFL Network.

The Falcons announced their first interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Atlanta has also interviewed Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Harbaugh is fresh off leading Michigan to the program’s first national championship since 1997, defeating the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff national championship.

With Harbaugh having brought his alma mater back to the top of the sport, many have looked toward a return to the NFL for him.

Harbaugh was previously head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, owning a 44-19-1 regular-season record from 2011-2014 before moving back to the college game.

The Falcons are searching for their next head coach after firing Arthur Smith following his third year and a 7-10 season.

On Thursday, Belichick flew into Atlanta on the private plane of Falcons owner Arthur Blank for a dinner, according to The Athletic, which reported that Belichick is Atlanta’s “top candidate” with “more meetings to come.”

Belichick’s incredible run with New England came to an end last week after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl victories.

“Good afternoon everyone. And as Bill mentioned, yesterday we met and mutually agreed to part ways, amicably. Like a good marriage, a successful head coach-owner relationship requires a lot work. I’m really proud our partnership lasted 24 years. I don’t think in the NFL there has been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as ours,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

The Falcons have not reached the NFL Playoffs since 2017.

