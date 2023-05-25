Falcons veteran Keith Smith arrested over suspended license: reports

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended driver’s license, but his agent said the issue stemmed from a miscommunication about a traffic ticket he received earlier in the year, according to reports.

Smith, 31, was arrested in Atlanta on traffic charges after he was pulled over for an expired registration, the NFL Network reported.

He was arrested after it was discovered he was driving with a suspended license. According to his agent, A.J. Vaynerchuk, Smith was unaware of the status of his license.

MATT RYAN LOOKS AHEAD TO BROADCASTING CAREER, HINTS AT DESIRE TO PLAY IN 2023: ‘WE’LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS’

Vaynerchuk told NFL Network Smith was issued a speeding ticket earlier in the year and paid for it. A “miscommunication occurred,” and it was not until Wednesday’s traffic stop that Smith realized it was actually suspended.

The Falcons issued a statement regarding Smith’s arrest but declined to comment further.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

A nine-year veteran, Smith was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft.

After four seasons in Dallas, he signed with the Raiders but was released after just one season. He signed with the Falcons in 2019 and signed a one-year contract extension in March.

He has 33 career starts in 129 games and has totaled 35 receptions for 205 yards and 53 yards on the ground.