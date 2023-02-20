Falling tree kills woman in SUV at California park, police say

A woman was killed Sunday in California after a park tree fell on an SUV she was in, police say.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue was called to Pearson Park around 2:50 p.m. for reports that a large tree had fallen on a car, FOX 11 Los Angeles states.

The unidentified woman was found in the backseat of the SUV where the tree landed. Rescue teams reportedly tried to remove her from the car and render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was the only person inside the vehicle at the time the tree fell, police said. She was at the California park with family members, although it is not known if any of them witnessed the accident.

“My heart, and the heart of our city, goes out to all impacted by Sunday’s tragedy at Pearson Park,” Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken,” said in a statement. “With sorrow and sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with a family that has lost a loved one in this unthinkable time.”

Crews worked into the evening to remove the tree, KABC reports.

It’s unclear what caused the tree to fall.