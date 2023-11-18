Families of Israeli hostages march towards Jerusalem demanding action from government

Tens of thousands of Israeli supporters marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this week in protest of government inaction on rescuing hostages.

Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were the focal point of the support as the procession marched over the course of three days.

The march is set to end on Saturday in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence.

There remain up to 238 Hamas hostages in Gaza, and 10 of them are believed to be Americans.

After the protest, the families of Israeli hostages are set to meet with war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and cabinet observer Minister Gadi Eisenkot.

The families have demanded to meet with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and cabinet observer Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer — but such requests have been met with silence.

During the final leg of the journey, protesters were joined by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

Some government officials have attempted to reach out and express sympathy with the march to mixed results.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy to come here. I knew I would get yelled at,” cabinet minister Miki Zohar said while engaging with protesters shouting him down.

“But it doesn’t matter. I came here to tell you, as clearly as possible, that we will do everything – everything – to bring everyone home,” he continued.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims more than 11,200 Gazans have been killed in the fighting, though they do not distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists.

