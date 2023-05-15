Fan hit with lifetime ban, assault charge after Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shoved during match

A man attending an English Premier League game over the weekend has been charged with assault and received a lifetime ban from Leeds United after he allegedly pushed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe near the end of the match, police said.

West Yorkshire Police released a statement Sunday confirming that a man who entered the field at Elland Road Football Stadium during Saturday’s match and shoved Howe near the sideline has been charged with assault and entering the field of play.

This follows a statement from Leeds United announcing that the fan had also received a lifetime ban.

PREMIER LEAGUE ASSISTANT REFEREE SIDELINED AFTER ELBOWING LIVERPOOL DEFENDER IN THE FACE, FA INVESTIGATES

“Leeds United can confirm that following an incident at our Premier League match against Newcastle United today, an arrest has been made and a lifetime ban has also been issued,” the statement read.

Howe was asked about the incident during a press conference after the match and said he couldn’t recall exactly what happened but called it a “strange thing.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I actually can’t remember whether he pushed me or not. I got no idea. It was just such a strange thing because you’re concentrating on the game. It’s not something you expect to happen.”

“He confronted me and something that I can’t repeat and then he was led away.”

Howe continued: “Moments like that do make you think. The safety of staff [and] players is paramount for me [in] the Premier League, any matches in the football league and we need to be mindful. I think security is so important.”

The man, who has not been identified, will appear in court next on July 21.