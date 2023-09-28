Fatal collision involving 4 vehicles claims 3 lives in New Hampshire

Three people have died following a crash involving four vehicles in New Hampshire, police said.

An SUV side-swiped two vehicles on a road and rear-ended a third on Route 3 before it crossed the road and hit a tree stump on Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN 1996 IDENTIFIED AS MISSING NEW HAMPSHIRE SENIOR

The SUV driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not released.

One of the other drivers suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.