Father and son shoot at woman in parked car after reportedly believing her to be a burglar: police

A Florida father and son have been charged after shooting at a woman in a car they believed tried to burglarize their home.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said a doorbell camera alerted the pair — Gino Colonacosta and his 15-year-old son — that someone was outside the door of their Winter Haven apartment. They armed themselves and went to find who they suspected of burglary, firing seven shots into the car of a woman was parked outside her own apartment.

Colonacosta the unnamed teen left their house both carrying loaded weapons after the home’s doorbell camera went off.

Judd said there was never a burglar. The person who triggered the doorbell camera was a neighbor returning a package that was delivered to his address by mistake, FOX 13 Tampa reported.

Sheriff Judd said the two split up. Colonacosta walked around his apartment building and his son checked the perimeter of the building.

“Gino reportedly found a vehicle with tinted windows in the parking lot in front of the building. Assuming the person inside was a burglar, he approached and started demanding the person get out,” FOX 13 states.

Police said the woman inside the vehicle had just returned home and was checking messages on her phone before going inside. She reportedly put her vehicle in reverse to try and get away from Colonacosta.

As she quickly backed up, the teen heard what was going on and ran towards his father. When the vehicle passed by the teen, he began shooting at the passenger side.

The victim swerved and hit a parked vehicle, which hit another parked vehicle.

Police said as she drove away, Colonacosta and his son continued to shoot at the car. One bullet went through the empty child seat in the rear of the vehicle.

The victim got to a nearby gas station where she called for help.

Colonacosta fired two shots and his teen son fired five during the incident, investigators say.

Colonacosta is being charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child, possession of firearms by minor under 18 prohibited, attempts, solicitation, and conspiracy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted felony murder, culpable negligence, discharging firearm in public or on residential property, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, FOX 13 reports.

His 15-year-old son is charged with possession of firearms by minor under 18 prohibited, attempts, solicitation, and conspiracy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted felony murder, culpable negligence, discharging firearm in public or on residential property, and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.