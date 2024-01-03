Father of slain New Hampshire girl orchestrated savage plot to hide heinous crime: prosecutors

Graphic content warning

Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire dad accused of beating his daughter to death and hiding the slaying for more than two years, is fighting evidence that prosecutors say shows him buying chemicals and power tools that could have been used to dismember and hide a body.

In a defense filing last month, Montgomery’s public defenders sought to prevent the prosecution from showing evidence that the 33-year-old bought 80 pounds of lime, a diamond-edged blade and a power grinder at two Home Depot stores about a week before he is accused of renting a U-Haul truck and dumping her remains somewhere outside Boston.

“There is no evidence that lime is such a unique purchase that would connect the purchases to the Montgomerys,” the defense wrote in court filings.

The family was homeless and living in a car at the time of Harmony’s suspected murder, according to investigators. After the murder, Montomgery allegedly kept his daughter’s remains in a cooler and dufflebag and transported them between temporary housing locations before finally dumping her.

Prosecutors countered Tuesday that the purchases are key circumstantial evidence.

“The evidence of purchases from Home Depot is relevant because it is circumstantial evidence connecting the defendant to an ATM withdrawal and lime that he purchased to further conceal and dispose of Harmony Montgomery’s corpse,” state prosecutors wrote in opposition to the defense motion.

His now-estranged wife Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, told police her husband believed the lime would help Harmony’s body decompose without being discovered, prosecutors wrote to the court.

Specifics of what she told detectives involve graphic conduct against a child.

The girl’s father allegedly kept Harmony frozen until he bought the first 40-pound bag of lime and returned to their new apartment to thaw her frozen remains out in a shower.

“While Kayla was not aware of whether the defendant used tools, she said that while the defendant was taking a break from his conduct in the bathroom, he disclosed to her that ‘he was going to try and like put her in pieces,’” prosecutors wrote. “She also reported that the defendant was attempting to ‘squish’ and ‘bend’ the corpse to create additional space in the bag so he could add lime.”

The following day, according to prosecutors, he asked his landlord to send a plumber to snake the drain.

Prosecutors have also opposed two other requests from Montgomery’s defense to suppress evidence of his prior “bad acts” and his estranged wife’s testimony.

He is scheduled to go to trial over his daughter’s murder on Feb. 7. He is also accused of falsifying evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering.

A new witness list was made public Wednesday, with almost 200 names on it, including dozens of police officers, Montgomery’s relatives and forensics experts.

Montgomery has been in custody since the beginning of 2021 after his estranged ex-wife reported Harmony missing and Manchester police discovered she had been unaccounted for since 2019.

In January of last year, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella obtained a grand jury indictment on second-degree murder charges.

According to the criminal complaint, he is suspected of killing the girl with repeated punches to the head.

Kayla Montgomery is also facing charges in connection with the girl’s disappearance, including allegedly lying to a grand jury and collecting welfare payments on the missing girl’s behalf for months after her death.

Harmony’s remains have not been found.