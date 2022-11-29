Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for ‘unconscious person’

Father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said in an interview Tuesday that the initial 911 call may have come in as an unconscious person report because his daughter wasn’t answering her phone.

“I know the girls reached out via texting and calling, so I can only assume by the phones being ignored, knowing how my daughter is not going to ignore calls and texting,” Steve Goncalves told “Good Morning America.”

He also disclosed publicly for the first time that his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, used a sorority designated driver service to get them from the Grub Truck downtown to their home at about 1:56 a.m. the day of the massacre. Police previously said the women had used a “private party” driver.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Mogen, 21, were fatally butchered between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Nov. 13 in a rented home on King Road just yards from campus. Two female roommates, who lived on the home’s basement level, summoned friends, fearing that one of the victims had passed out.

A 911 call came in at 11:58 a.m. requesting aid for an unconscious person, which was placed on one of the surviving roommate’s phones, according to police. The coroner said the victims were ambushed in their sleep and each stabbed multiple times.

Given the amount of blood at the scene, the initial report of an unconscious person has baffled many in the community.

Goncalves said he was first informed of his daughter and Mogen’s deaths by family on campus, not police. “You can’t imagine sending your girls to college, and then they come back in an urn,” he said.

He added that at least the killings were “fast and nobody suffered and nobody felt like that kind of pain.”

The family’s grief has been compounded by not knowing who is responsible for the horrific murders. “I haven’t earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve,” he said. “I want to be able to have justice first.”

Steve Goncalves plans to speak at a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.