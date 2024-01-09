‘Fauda’ actor Idan Amedi suffers shrapnel wounds while fighting for Israel in Gaza Strip

An Israeli actor who stars in the Netflix series “Fauda” has been hospitalized after suffering shrapnel wounds while fighting terrorists inside the Gaza Strip, reports say.

Idan Amedi, 35, was seriously injured in clashes on Monday before being evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Ynetnews is reporting, citing the Israel Defense Forces.

The news agency says Amedi, a reserve soldier in the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps, suffered various shrapnel wounds and is now considered to be in stable condition after being sedated and intubated at the hospital.

“Fauda” follows a team of undercover agents from Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet in their operations against Palestinian terrorists. Amedi played Sagi Tzur, a rookie undercover agent, during the series’ second to fourth seasons, and is also a successful singer-songwriter in Israel.

ISRAELI FORCES KILLED 40 HAMAS TERRORISTS, LOCATED WEAPONS CACHE AND UNDERGROUND TUNNEL IN LATEST OPERATION

“You all have already heard, so just to say in my name and in the name [Fauda co-creator] Lior Raz, that Idan Amedi is a real hero and from the first day of the war he decided to put everything aside and go out to fight,” “Fauda” co-creator Avi Issacharoff wrote on X. “First in the north and then in the south. We pray for his speedy recovery and are sure he will be fine.”

Netflix’s website describes the premise of Fauda as “A top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.”

US FORCES IN MIDDLE EAST ATTACKED MORE THAN 8 TIMES BEFORE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN RESUMED DUTIES IN HOSPITAL

In November, Amedi wrote on his Instagram page that he was “willing not to perform or sing for a year” to continue fighting for Israel, according to Ynetnews.

“We mustn’t abandon Israeli residents in the south and the north again. Anything other than the elimination of Hamas in Gaza and the rooting out of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon poses an immediate danger to our children,” the website quoted him as saying.

Ynetnews also said that in December, Amedi appeared in a video showing the destruction of Hamas terrorist infrastructure in Gaza.

Amedi reportedly has been on reserve duty since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel has enlisted roughly 360,000 reserve soldiers from all walks of life in its war against Hamas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.