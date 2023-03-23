FBI agents open fire in ‘multi-day’ hostage rescue operation; 1 dead

A multi-day FBI operation aimed at rescuing a group of hostages in Houston, Texas culminated in a shootout between agents and at least one alleged culprit, who was killed in the exchange.

The FBI offered few details about the incident, excluding the number of agents, hostages and suspects involved. It said it conducted the operation to assist the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this point in time, all the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and on individual is deceased,” the FBI’s Houston office wrote in a statement. “In the interest of protecting the investigation’s integrity, we cannot provide any further details at this time.”

The bureau added that its Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area,” the FBI said, saying its evidence response team would be operating at the site throughout the day.

Law enforcement will not be holding any media events offering further details about the incident, the Houston office said.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.