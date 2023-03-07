FBI increases reward to $250K in search for bomber in unsolved 2008 Times Square blast

The FBI said it has now increased its reward to up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects behind an unsolved 2008 bombing at a U.S. military recruiting station in New York City’s Times Square.

The blast in the early morning hours of March 6, 2008, in which a suspect was seen on surveillance footage riding a bicycle before detonating a device that the FBI says was “built using an ammunition can similar to those found on the battlefields in Iraq and Afghanistan,” left no one injured.

However, federal investigators said the “device could have caused significant injury and casualties if people had been close to the blast” and the suspect or suspects behind the incident may be linked to two other unsolved bombings in New York City at the British Consulate in 2005 and Mexican Consulate in 2007.

“Fifteen years may have passed since the bombing occurred, but the New York JTTF is unwavering in the pursuit of justice in this case,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael Driscoll said in a statement issued Tuesday. “If you have any information about this incident or those responsible for it, please contact us.”

The FBI said Tuesday, “Through the course of the investigation, several people of interest have been identified and are actively being pursued,” while “The origin of the components of the explosive device has been identified and is being investigated.”

However, the FBI said the public’s help is still needed to bring the investigation over the finish line.

“The case remains a top priority of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force due to the seriousness of the crime,” it said. “There is no statute of limitations.”

In the Times Square bombing, the FBI says the suspect “got off the bike near the recruiting station at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue, placed the explosive device at the recruiting station, lit a fuse, returned to the bicycle, and fled the scene.”

The bike later was found in a dumpster blocks away.

“Although the suspect appears to be working alone, he or she may have had a lookout or surveillance team of as many as five individuals located in Times Square at the time the device was placed,” the FBI also said. “The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants of an unknown color. The height, weight, age, sex, and race of the suspect are unknown.”

In the unsolved bombings of the British Consulate in May 2005 and Mexican Consulate in 2007, those devices were also delivered “by an individual on a bicycle and were detonated between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.,” according to the FBI.