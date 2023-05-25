FBI searches home linked to multiple Memphis politicians

The home of a Memphis City Council member and Shelby County commissioner was searched Thursday by the FBI in Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the FBI told Fox News Digital that the search was conducted at the Memphis home, which property records show is owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford, Sr.

The home is also associated with his son, Edmund Ford, Jr., who is a Shelby County commissioner, a campaign filing from March indicates.

The spokesperson didn’t confirm any further details about the search.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Edmund Ford, Sr. and Edmund Ford, Jr.