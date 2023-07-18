FBI searching for cross-dressing ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ who robbed three banks in Houston

FBI investigators are searching for the man who recently robbed three Houston-area banks while dressed as a woman.

The suspect, who has been dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” has demanded money from three banks in the past two weeks. The nickname comes from the suspect handing threatening sticky notes to bank tellers.

The first robbery was at a Hancock Whitney bank on July 5. The suspect left the business with an unknown amount of money.

“The suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash,” the FBI Houston field office explained in a statement.

Another robbery took place at a Wells Fargo bank in east Houston on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect also handed the teller a threatening note, but the bank employee did not relent.

“The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety. The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money,” the press release said.

The most recent robbery was at a Wells Fargo bank in southwest Houston on Thursday. The suspect successfully robbed the bank and left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was physically harmed during any of the incidents, authorities said.

Pictures show the man wearing a black wig, green sweater and black shirt.

“The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5’8″ tall with a thin to medium build,” the FBI explained. “During the last two robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact them. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the man’s identification and arrest. Callers can either contact 713-222-TIPS or the FBI Houston field office at (713) 693-5000.