FBI to Connecticut fugitive Christopher Francisquini: ‘The search will not stop until we find you’

The FBI is warning the Connecticut father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter that the “search will not stop until we find you” as the federal agency is deploying a “wide net in multiple states” in their effort to hunt him down.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s New Haven Field Division Michael Butsch made the remarks directed at Christopher Francisquini, who remains on the run as of Thursday. Authorities say Francisquini’s daughter, Camilla, was found “in a state of dismemberment” on Nov. 18 inside his Naugatuck home.

“Christopher, if you are listening, the search will not stop until we find you and that we bring you in,” Butsch said Thursday. “However, you have the power to change this. You have the power to contact us and to speak with us, and to turn yourself in. You can help us understand why this happened. It is your choice to make.”

Francisquini, 31, was last seen on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut on the evening of Nov. 18. Investigators say he has ties to New York and Waterbury, Connecticut, as well.

FBI RELEASES NEW PHOTOS, INCREASES REWARD IN MANHUNT FOR CHRISTOPHER FRANCISQUINI

The FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

“We are collectively deploying every resource at our disposal to find Christopher, including casting a wide net in multiple states,” Butsch said.

CALIFORNIA FATHER SAYS BABY SON OVERDOSED ON FENTANYL DURING PARK VISIT

“He may exhibit increasingly erratic, unpredictable behaviors, and we want to ensure everyone’s safety,” Butsch added. “He may have also attempted to change his appearance such as shaving his beard, cutting his hair or hiding the very distinctive tattoos on his neck and on his hands as shown on the [wanted] posters.”

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister reiterated Thursday that Francisquini is well known to law enforcement with an “extensive criminal history,” including a recent charge of assault on a police officer. He was out on special parole at the time of Camilla’s death.

“I understand the community is angry that this offender who has shown a predisposition to violence is out and continuing to commit crimes,” McAllister said alongside the FBI at a press conference. “There is going to be a time and place to have that discussion with policymakers about how we can look at this, but right now, we remain focused on our objective, which is the apprehension of Christopher Francisquini and bringing him to justice as soon as possible.”

McAllister described Camilla’s death as the kind of loss that “tears a hole in our community and leaves us all searching for questions and answers about how something as terrible as this could happen.”

“Baby Camilla would be celebrating her first birthday on December 3,” he also said. “Until this apprehension is done, our Naugatuck investigators as well as our law enforcement officers will be wearing pink [wristbands] in our effort to find justice for Camilla.”