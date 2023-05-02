FBI, US Marshals lead search for ‘dangerous’ inmates who escaped from Virginia prison

A search is underway for two inmates who escaped from a prison in Farmville, Virginia, over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department announced Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, both escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail on Sunday.

Marin-Sotelo is awaiting trial in the 2022 murder of a deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, and was already convicted on federal gun charges.

Callahan was in custody on federal drug and gun charges.

The sheriff’s office initially began the investigation before turning it over to the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service after discovering both inmates were federal detainees. Neither one of the men were facing local charges and had no affiliation to Prince Edward County.

Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said in a Facebook post that jail staff provided investigators with video surveillance footage showing one inmate escape over the perimeter fence at around 1:18 a.m. on Sunday. The second inmate escaped later that evening at approximately 11:14 p.m.

A separate Facebook post by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported that Marin-Sotelo is believed to have left the jail in an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

“We are working with our state and federal partners, as well as local authorities in Virginia to ensure all resources are being used to bring the defendant back into custody,” the WCSO said in a statement.

Both inmates are considered to be dangerous and remain at large as of Monday night.