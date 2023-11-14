Female pool player forfeits final due to facing trans woman opponent: reports

A female pool final match in Denbighshire, Wales, ended prematurely after one player reportedly forfeited because she was drawn to compete against a transgender woman.

Lynne Pinches stepped away from the table to applause from spectators, who appeared to approve of her decision not to compete against Harriet Haynes.

In turn, the English Pool Association’s 2023 Champion of Champions Ladies winner was Haynes, who was pictured with the trophy on the organization’s website.

Pinches would end up smiling brightly for her runner-up picture as well.

At first, it appeared Pinches and Haynes were going to face each other, as they both hit balls to determine who would go first in the match.

When Haynes was pegged to go second, Pinches walked up to the referee and told him of her decision to walk away from the match.

“Yes, Lynne!” one spectator was heard saying as a loud applause came from the crowd.

Pinches was seen packing up her things, as Haynes could not believe what was happening.

Haynes has performed well this year, according to the English Pool Association site. She was the World Masters Champion, World Scotch Doubles Champion alongside Barbara Taylor, European Champion and European Team Champion in 2023.

Haynes was also named the National Ladies Singles Champion in 2022 and the International Pool Association World Champion the same year.