FIFA World Cup: Qatar reverses decision on selling alcohol in stadiums 2 days before games begin

Qatar is planning to ban the sale of alcoholic beer from its World Cup tournament just days before the event is set to begin.

An anonymous source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press Friday that all beer sales would be banned at the eight tournament stadiums.

Qatar consented to FIFA’s basic commercial conditions for hosting the World Cup, which includes allowing the sale of alcohol, over a decade ago.

No official announcement has been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.