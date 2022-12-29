Fight breaks out in Pistons-Magic matchup, leads to multiple ejections

Tempers flared during the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic in the Motor City on Wednesday night, which led to a brawl.

As the second quarter was coming to an end, Magic forward Moritz Wagner and Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes were chasing down a loose ball heading toward the Pistons’ bench.

Hayes was on a dead sprint while Wagner was searching to see where he was coming from.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Hayes tried to make his way around Wagner to scoop it up, the latter shoved the former into his own bench, which set off everything.

Hamidou Diallo immediately backed up his teammate, shoving Wagner in the back. But Hayes took it to another level when he jumped up after falling into the seats and seemed to punch Wagner in the back of the head.

TOP NBA DRAFT PICK ON GUARDING KEVIN DURANT: ‘JUST NOTHING YOU COULD DO’

Wagner fell into the Pistons’ seats and both benches quickly became entangled as players and coaches on each side were in a large scrum. You could hear the public address announcer telling fans to stay seated while things got sorted out on the hardwood.

When everything was settled, referees looked at the replay and deliberated what the punishments should be.

Wagner got a Flagrant-2 foul called against him, which results in an automatic ejection. But he wasn’t alone, as Hayes and Diallo were also sent in for an early shower.

MAGIC’S PAOLO BANCHERO SAYS DUKE CLASSMATES TRIED TO RECORD HIM, BROUGHT FAMILIES TO DORM ROOM

The Pistons went into the locker room up big on the Magic, 66-47. Hayes had five points, three assists and two rebounds, and Diallo had 11 points with five rebounds off the bench. Wagner ended his night with seven points, four rebounds and one assist.

The NBA will certainly be reviewing this skirmish and could be dishing out possible suspensions and fines based of the video evidence.