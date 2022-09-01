Fire at Orlando airport Burger King causes evacuation

Smoke from a fire at a Burger King location in Orlando International Airport on Wednesday led to flight delays and a partial evacuation of an airside terminal, officials said.

The airport said that its fire department investigated Airside 4 – from Gates 70-99 – due to the smoke in the area by the restaurant.

Travelers were advised to move from their gate while the situation was investigated.

The airport’s fire department was able to extinguish the fire found at the Burger King, but smoke hung in the air.

Gates 70-79 and 90-99 were later cleared to return to normal operations, but the smoke haze put operations from the 80-89 gates wing on hold.

“Entrance to gates 80-89 has reopened and passengers are being allowed back into that wing,” the Orlando International Airport tweeted nearly 40 minutes later.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our travelers affected by this situation, while our Fire Department, OPD and Ops resolved the issue,” it said.

The airport spokesperson’s office did not provide details to Fox News on whether flights were delayed due to the fire.

Fox 35 reported that, just after 9 p.m. ET, all gates in the Florida terminal had reopened.