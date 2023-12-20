Fire-ravaged coastal Georgia chemical plant to be dismantled in 2024

A Georgia chemical plant that shut down after a raging fire in the spring will be dismantled next year as the owner works to sell the property, according to company officials.

It will take most of 2024 to remove buildings and otherwise clear the Pinova plant site in coastal Brunswick, company operations director Ron Kurtz told Glynn County commissioners at a Tuesday meeting. He said decommissioning of the plant should be complete by next December.

GEORGIA WORKER RESCUED FROM ROCK QUARRY AFTER HOURS OF PARTIAL BURIAL

Residents within a mile of the plant were told to shelter in their homes in April when a large fire broke out at the 300-acre industrial site, which produced resins used in glues and other adhesives. Firefighters spent weeks closely watching the site to ensure the blaze didn’t rekindle.

Pinova announced over the summer that it was permanently closing the Brunswick plant, which employed more than 200 workers, local news outlets reported.

Kurtz told commissioners Tuesday that the company’s goal is to prepare the site for a new owner that can help fill the economic void created by the plant closing.

“This void has to be filled,” Kurtz said. “We have to look out for everyone in this county,”