Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark in Argentina

The remains of a man who went missing in southern Argentina earlier this month were discovered inside a shark after it was captured by local fishermen.

Law enforcement said the family of 32-year-old Diego Barría were able to identify his remains because of a distinct tattoo that was visible.

Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18, according to The Associated Press.

An extensive search began for the father of three after his damaged ATV was found on Feb. 20, but there was no sign of Barría.

DOG VS SHARK STANDOFF THRILLS TOURISTS ON BAHAMAS BOAT TOUR

On Sunday morning, two local fishermen contacted the coast guard and said they caught three school sharks close to where Barría’s ATV was found. The said when they were cleaning the sharks they found human remains in one of them.

It’s unclear exactly how Barría ended up being eaten by the nearly 5-foot shark.

Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search, said they believe Barría had an accident, was dragged, and they are “investigating if there was a vehicle involved.”

FLORIDA SEES MOST UNPROVOKED SHARK ATTACKS ON EARTH IN 2022

Cristian Ansaldo, with the Comodoro Rivadavia Police Department, said there was a strong tidal surge the weekend Barría disappeared.

Barría’s remains are set to undergo DNA testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report