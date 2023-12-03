Five dead, two officers injured as result of stabbing in New York City: NYPD

A New York man stabbed four of his family members to death and injured two officers early Sunday morning before he was shot and killed by authorities, according to the New York Police Department.

After receiving a call around 5:10 a.m. Sunday from a teenage girl who claimed her cousin “was killing her family members,” officers were dispatched to a multi–family home at 467 Beach 22nd Street, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said Sunday during a press conference.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon of the Bronx, was seen attempting to vacate the premises with luggage and stabbed one cop in the head and another one in the neck, police said.

Briefing the media on what took place, Maddrey said, “As they get to the driveway they see a male walking out. He’s carrying luggage. The officers asked the male a question or two, an encounter that lasted about 10 seconds, where the male draws a knife on our officers. He stabs one officer in the neck/chest area and strikes the second officer in the head.”

After stabbing the officers, Gordon was shot dead by a veteran officer who has been employed by the department for nearly 30 years.

Police said Gordon set a fire before leaving the home, which resulted in the police having to wait for the fire department to arrive and extinguish the flames before going in.

Once they were able to get inside the home, officers found five people who had been stabbed, four of whom succumbed to their injuries. Officers located a 12-year-old boy, a man in his 30s and a 44-year-old woman, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

In front of the house, officers found an 11-year-old girl who had been injured and a 61-year-old woman in critical condition.

The 11-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, police said. The 61-year-old woman was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The injured officers, who are in critical but stable condition, were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to police.

Gordon was also transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though authorities have not released the identities of those who were killed, police said the deceased individuals appear to have all been related to one another.

“This shows that police officers never know what they’re responding to, what’s awaiting them on that scene. This scene was chaos; multiple victims, a house on fire and a madman on a rampage, on a mission,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said of the incident during a press conference.